Autoliv Electronics to lay off 25

Autoliv Electronics plans to reduce its work force in Linköping Sweden by 25 white collars. The main reason is uncertainties within the Connected safety business unit.

According to Autoliv, the “e-call” device that the main part of Autoliv’s production consists of, is pending a decision from the European Union. The device will be implemented in all new cars within the EU if the decision is taken. However EU has now postponed this decision forcing Autoliv to revaluate its business strategy.