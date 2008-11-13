Daleba restructures, adds China office

UK based PCB producer Daleba Electronics Ltd. reveals major restructuring plans which includes the opening of a new 2,000 sq ft office in Shenzhen.

The Shenzhen office provides a central base for the company’s quality, engineering, purchasing and logistics personnel who will continue to work to enhance the procurement processes for all of Daleba’s activities.



Daleba said that this strategic move will enable Daleba to better support the increase in demand they are witnessing in Asia and enable them to continue to forge close working relationships with their manufacturing partners based in the region.



The restructuring of the company is designed to rationalise the company’s processes and procedures and so reduce any unnecessary duplication of resources. In strengthening Daleba’s business position; and in anticipation of a turbulent global economic trading future; Daleba’s executives have restructured the business managing to restrict the number of job losses to seven.



Andrew Grisbrooke, Operations Director of the TCL Group said – “We see that it is important for us to have the resources we need set in the right place so we can strengthen the business for the future. The streamlining of processes and the elimination of duplicated activities has been essential for us to remain competitive and to continue to offer our customers the best level of service possible. It is our intention to continue developing Daleba’s strong position in the marketplace and as a result are taking the crucial steps we need to in anticipation of any possible difficult trading times that may lie ahead given the global economic conditions.”