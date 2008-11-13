Connor Solutions plans to add 50 jobs

UK based EMS provider Connor Solutions plans to create 50 jobs over the next two years as it has took over a contract worth over £2 million from Hormann Electronics.

Connor Solutions took over the contract when Hormann Electronics forced to close its Cork operation recently.



Connor Solutions has invested £2 million over the year to help prepare the expansion. It believe it will be growing its workforce from 190 to 240 until 2010. However, Dermot Guerin, Managing Director thinks the company will not be completely unaffected by the ongoing recession in the market. He may see a slight dip in turnover during the next year, Evening Gazette reported.



From its 32,000 sq. ft. purpose built manufacturing facility in the north-east of England Connor has grown rapidly since it was formed in 1999. In probably the toughest market conditions facing the global and UK EMS sector Connor has had significant success becoming the partner of choice for several blue chip customers in the Medical, Telecomm's, Datacomm's, Industrial, Environmental and Security markets.