PR electronics builds new office in Germany

In June 2009 Denmark based analogue and digital signal conditioning modules manufacturer PR electronics’ German subsidiary will move to its own, brand new office in Oberhausen.

The first sod was cut recently by PR electronics’ Sales Director Kim Rasmussen along with our German Country Manager Andreas Dors.



PR electronics’ worldwide market share, turnover and organisation are growing rapidly, and in this connection the company has also obtained a strong foothold on the German market. This has generated a requirement for more working space in Germany.



“With our own new buildings we want to show that we take the German Market seriously. And for our employees - the most important factor in our company - we want to create a working place of the same quality as found in our Danish parent company”, Andreas Dors said.