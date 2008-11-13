June Elektronik invests further

Despite the general difficult market conditions, Sweden based EMS provider June Elektronik AB has a lot of orders. The company needs to hire some 10 workers.

June Elektronik does not yet see any signs for a coming recession. The company has recently invested in a new Pick and Place machine, model IINEO along with a Rehm 734 owen.

The company also needs to hire production staff to its unit in Jönköping, Sweden. Managing Director and owner Mr. Peter Marklund told evertiq that he need some 10 operators, but it’s hard difficult to find skilled staff in the area.