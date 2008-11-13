PCB | November 13, 2008
Aspocomp returns to profit
After the divesture of the loss making Thai subsidiary, Finland based PCB producer Aspocomp presented a small profit durig this years’ first nine months.
Continuing operations refer to the structure of the Aspocomp Group after restructuring, including the divestment of a majority holding in the company's former subsidiary in Thailand, announced in October. Continuing operations now comprise Aspocomp Oulu Oy and Aspocomp Group Oyj's headquarter operations. These businesses form one business segment. In addition, the assets and liabilities of the Thai company have been presented as available-for-sale assets and related liabilities.
Net sales was EUR 16.3 million compared to EUR 19.7 million 1-9/2007. Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) was EUR 1.7 million compared to -9.6 the same period one year ago. Operating profit was EUR 0.5 million compared to -10.8 the same period one year ago. Investments in continuing operations with EUR 1.0 million compared to 0.3 during the same period one year ago.
Aspocomp's main priority in 2008 is the restructuring of the Group. The transaction with Meadville Holdings Limited strengthened the financial position of the Aspocomp Group, but further actions are needed to maintain liquidity.
The Aspocomp Group is expected to have full-year net sales of over EUR 20 million in 2008 and positive operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) due to higher operational efficiency, the leaner cost structure and the decrease in its holding in the Thai company.
"During the first nine months of the year, Aspocomp forged ahead with the restructuring started up in late 2007 and risk management measures. The Thai transaction on October 16, 2008 released Aspocomp from a parent company guarantee amounting to THB 212 million, which represented a substantial risk to the Group's operations and the Group's structure is now in line with the first objective.
Central functions have been rescaled as planned, the subsidiary in Oulu operates independently and the CAD planning department at the Oulu plant has been closed.
The operations of the Oulu plant were profitable during the entire report period and its operating profit was positive. Once the Group was no longer burdened by the losses of the Thai plant, consolidated operating profit for continuing operations became positive.
The Thai arrangement had a substantial effect on the Aspocomp Group. The Group's interest-bearing liabilities declined by about EUR 14 million and the equity ratio rose to about 18 percent.
Aspocomp is now at the end of the project related to the restructuring of the business and debts completed at the end of last year. Following the Thai solution, new alternatives are being sought to ensure the viability of the company in the years ahead."
During the review period, the Aspocomp Group had an average of 147 employees (169). The personnel count on September 30, 2008 was 126 (153). Of them, 83 (89) were non-salaried and 43 (64) salaried employees.
Net sales was EUR 16.3 million compared to EUR 19.7 million 1-9/2007. Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) was EUR 1.7 million compared to -9.6 the same period one year ago. Operating profit was EUR 0.5 million compared to -10.8 the same period one year ago. Investments in continuing operations with EUR 1.0 million compared to 0.3 during the same period one year ago.
Aspocomp's main priority in 2008 is the restructuring of the Group. The transaction with Meadville Holdings Limited strengthened the financial position of the Aspocomp Group, but further actions are needed to maintain liquidity.
The Aspocomp Group is expected to have full-year net sales of over EUR 20 million in 2008 and positive operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) due to higher operational efficiency, the leaner cost structure and the decrease in its holding in the Thai company.
"During the first nine months of the year, Aspocomp forged ahead with the restructuring started up in late 2007 and risk management measures. The Thai transaction on October 16, 2008 released Aspocomp from a parent company guarantee amounting to THB 212 million, which represented a substantial risk to the Group's operations and the Group's structure is now in line with the first objective.
Central functions have been rescaled as planned, the subsidiary in Oulu operates independently and the CAD planning department at the Oulu plant has been closed.
The operations of the Oulu plant were profitable during the entire report period and its operating profit was positive. Once the Group was no longer burdened by the losses of the Thai plant, consolidated operating profit for continuing operations became positive.
The Thai arrangement had a substantial effect on the Aspocomp Group. The Group's interest-bearing liabilities declined by about EUR 14 million and the equity ratio rose to about 18 percent.
Aspocomp is now at the end of the project related to the restructuring of the business and debts completed at the end of last year. Following the Thai solution, new alternatives are being sought to ensure the viability of the company in the years ahead."
During the review period, the Aspocomp Group had an average of 147 employees (169). The personnel count on September 30, 2008 was 126 (153). Of them, 83 (89) were non-salaried and 43 (64) salaried employees.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments