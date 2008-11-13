iSuppli Fast Facts on the LCD Industry

To assist the media on the major news in the LCD industry today, iSuppli, El Segundo, Calif. is providing some fast facts that can add context to stories covering this topic:

Following growth of 29.8% in 2007, global LCD panel revenue will rise by only 10.4% in 2008. This forecast has already been reduced from our previous outlook, and iSuppli its likely to reduce its numbers for 2008 further during our next forecasting round given the global economic slowdown’s impact.LCD panel prices have been declining since June due to oversupply, excess inventories and decelerating demand from the major applications because of the slowdown in the global economy. However, the situation worsened starting in late September after the financial crisis flared up. For some panels, such as 19-inch WXGA panels for desktop PC monitors, pricing has already fallen below the manufacturing costs for suppliers.LG Display Co Ltd. was the world’s second-largest supplier of large-sized LCD panels in the second quarter of 2008, with a 20.3% share of unit shipments.Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd. (listed as “CPT”) was the world’s fifth largest supplier of large-sized LCD panels in the second quarter, with a 5.9% share of unit shipments.Sharp Corp. tied for the sixth-largest supplier ranking during the same period, with a 3.9% share of unit shipments.The Figure below shows worldwide unit market share for large-sized LCD panels in the second quarter.