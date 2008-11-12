Quanta rumoured to reduce orders to Foxconn

Quanta is rumoured in press reports to consider cutting its component orders to Foxconn.

It is rumoured that Quanta is to cut component orders that it has placed with EMS-giant Foxconn. The more agressive activities of the company within the OEM notebook market by Foxconn is said to be the reason for this possible decision. Quanta is rumoured to cancel part of its orders, reports DigiTimes.



Both companies were not available for comments.