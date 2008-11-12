Tellumat wins R41 million radar contract extension

Tellumat Defence, the defence technology unit in the Tellumat Group, has won a R41 million, five-year extension of its deal to maintain the South African Air Force’s air defence radar, the AR-3D.

Tellumat has serviced the system since 1981, when it was supplied by Plessey before their defence interests (among others) were spun out as Tellumat (in 1998).



The deal primarily covers repairs at Tellumat’s resident depot at a Pretoria air base, call-out repairs to fixed and mobile Air Force sites, and re-design and fitment of system components. With three static and one mobile SAAF site, Tellumat drives call-out personnel to meet its service obligations. Mean time to respond to calls for support is two to eight hours, depending on the proximity of the site.

While the service portion of the contract includes training on the system, part of the arrangement is to assist with trouble-shooting faults. Tellumat further assists with materials procurement and runs its own store, stocking consumables and line-replaceable units.



Tellumat dedicates 13 staff to the ongoing engagement, as well as a number of part-time personnel. The team includes systems and software specialists, project managers, configuration and quality control experts and technicians.