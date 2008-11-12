Kitron's profit before tax more than tripled in Q3

Revenue amounted to NOK 483.7 million in the third quarter of 2008, representing 24 per cent increase over the same period in 2007.

Profit before tax was NOK 29.3 million, which was more than three times the result in third quarter in 2007 (NOK 8.7 million). Order intake increased by 52 per cent compared to third quarter 2007. The order intake in the quarter increased by 52 per cent to NOK 578 million (NOK 380 million). The order backlog at the end of the quarter was NOK 1 101 million (NOK 877 million). Revenue amounted to NOK 483.7 million in the quarter (NOK 390.2 million). Profit before tax amounted to NOK 29.3 million (NOK 8.7 million), which reflects a margin of 6.0 per cent (2.2 per cent). Cash flow from operations in the third quarter was NOK 27.8 million (negative at NOK 29.4 million).