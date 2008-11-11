European chip sales grew 0,9 % in September

The European market for semiconductors grew by 0,9 % in September compared with the previous month, the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) reported.

Most product categories confirmed the trend observed in August, with total logic and MOS Special Purpose Logic driving the market. Optoelectronics also grew in September, recovering after the weaker performance registered in August, back to the positive growth rate recorded in the first half of 2008.Looking at application specific chips, application specific analog ICs used in communications (+12%) and computer & peripherals (+6%) mostly contributed to the growth in September.More in detail, European semiconductor sales in September 2008 amounted to US$ 3.478 billion according to WSTS, up 0.9% versus the previous month. This corresponds to a decline of 1.5% compared to the same month last year. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales increased by 0.8% versus the same period in the year 2007.The exchange rate of the Euro compared to the US dollar recently started a spectacular decline, softening its impact on the growth data. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales in September 2008 were 2.323 billion Euro, up 4.1% on previous month and down 9.5% versus the same month a year ago. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales showed a decline of 10.8% versus the same period in the year 2007.On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in September 2008 were US$ 22.967 billion, up 1.1% versus the previous month. This results in an increase of 1.6% versus the same month in 2007 and on a YTD basis it results in an increase of 4.50%.