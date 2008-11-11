PCB | November 11, 2008
TCT and CCI Eurolam sign distribution contract
TCT and CCI EUROLAM have signed a contract effective November 1st, for the distribution of TCT tools (drills and routers) in Europe.
The contract includes europe and the mediterranean countries with the exception of Scandinavia, Spain, Portugal, and some house accounts served from long time which TCT will continue to serve.
“Drilling costs in manufacturing complex PCB are representing an important and increasing part of the total PCB costs. With its complete range of consumables for the drilling operation, CCI EUROLAM intends to offer an expertise in this field as well as the services, the quality and the prices of the products supplied. By distributing TCT products, our goal is to improve the whole competitiveness of the European PCB industry.” commented Bernard Bismuth General Manager of CCI EUROLAM.
TCT is a specialist in PCB cutting tool maker, Drill bits 19 million pieces per month and Router bits 4 million pieces per month. In order to cut down the cost and promote the product quality, TCT had dedicated the R&D, not only in the manufacturing machines & process for high quality products but also in the development of long life tools.
In order to meet the great demand of the market, TCT is increasing its capacity continuously in Taiwan, China and Malaysia. Now TCT Group has its branches in USA, Hong Kong, China, Korea, Japan, Thailand & Singapore, and agents & distributors all over the world.
CCI EUROLAM, employing 100 people in its different locations in France, Germany, UK and Italy is offering a large range of products for the European PCB industry with the industrial services and the technical support needed.
“Drilling costs in manufacturing complex PCB are representing an important and increasing part of the total PCB costs. With its complete range of consumables for the drilling operation, CCI EUROLAM intends to offer an expertise in this field as well as the services, the quality and the prices of the products supplied. By distributing TCT products, our goal is to improve the whole competitiveness of the European PCB industry.” commented Bernard Bismuth General Manager of CCI EUROLAM.
TCT is a specialist in PCB cutting tool maker, Drill bits 19 million pieces per month and Router bits 4 million pieces per month. In order to cut down the cost and promote the product quality, TCT had dedicated the R&D, not only in the manufacturing machines & process for high quality products but also in the development of long life tools.
In order to meet the great demand of the market, TCT is increasing its capacity continuously in Taiwan, China and Malaysia. Now TCT Group has its branches in USA, Hong Kong, China, Korea, Japan, Thailand & Singapore, and agents & distributors all over the world.
CCI EUROLAM, employing 100 people in its different locations in France, Germany, UK and Italy is offering a large range of products for the European PCB industry with the industrial services and the technical support needed.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments