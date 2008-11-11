TCT and CCI Eurolam sign distribution contract

TCT and CCI EUROLAM have signed a contract effective November 1st, for the distribution of TCT tools (drills and routers) in Europe.

The contract includes europe and the mediterranean countries with the exception of Scandinavia, Spain, Portugal, and some house accounts served from long time which TCT will continue to serve.



“Drilling costs in manufacturing complex PCB are representing an important and increasing part of the total PCB costs. With its complete range of consumables for the drilling operation, CCI EUROLAM intends to offer an expertise in this field as well as the services, the quality and the prices of the products supplied. By distributing TCT products, our goal is to improve the whole competitiveness of the European PCB industry.” commented Bernard Bismuth General Manager of CCI EUROLAM.



TCT is a specialist in PCB cutting tool maker, Drill bits 19 million pieces per month and Router bits 4 million pieces per month. In order to cut down the cost and promote the product quality, TCT had dedicated the R&D, not only in the manufacturing machines & process for high quality products but also in the development of long life tools.



In order to meet the great demand of the market, TCT is increasing its capacity continuously in Taiwan, China and Malaysia. Now TCT Group has its branches in USA, Hong Kong, China, Korea, Japan, Thailand & Singapore, and agents & distributors all over the world.



CCI EUROLAM, employing 100 people in its different locations in France, Germany, UK and Italy is offering a large range of products for the European PCB industry with the industrial services and the technical support needed.