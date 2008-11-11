Distributor Future Electronics move its EMEA logistics center to Leipzig

Future Electronics is planning to move its EMEA logistics center from London to Leipzig, where more than 50 percent of the European market is within reach for one-day road transport.

The center will start in the first half of 2010 and will create about 110 jobs. Future electronics will invest more than €40 million into the center. The company's European HQ will remain in Hayes near London, while the logistics center will move to Leipzig,



The new logistics center is 100 percent automated while the old Hayes center is automated at 25 to 30 percent. Another reason to select Leipzig was that Future's logistics partner DHL has its European headquarters at the Leipzig airport.