Leoni acquires Itelma in Russia

The Wiring Systems Division of the wire, cable and wiring systems specialist Leoni is taking over the wiring systems business of the Russian automotive component supplier Itelma related to international producers.

Furthermore, the company receives the first order from the commercial vehicle manufacturer Kamaz. The agreement between Itelma and Leoni confirms the purchase of Itelma’s wiring harness business related to international manufacturers of passenger cars and light truck vehicles. The wiring systems business for Russian carmakers remains with Itelma. With this acquisition, Leoni will considerably extend its business in Russia and strengthen its position in Europe.



“Our market break-through in Russia comes at the right time, because global car manufacturers are starting their production in the country right now. Russia is one of the promising countries for car production growth in the next years,” states Uwe H. Lamann, Member of the Executive Board responsible for the Wiring Systems Division at Leoni. “This acquisition fits therefore very well and is an important step of our growth strategy for Russia.”

The acquisition is based on the production of wiring harnesses for Renault Avtoframos Logan. In the future, Leoni expects to expand its activities to become one out of two leading wiring systems producers in Russia.



Moreover, Leoni received its first order from Kamaz, one of the largest commercial vehicles manufacturers worldwide. Leoni will deliver 40 percent of the cable harness requirement of the company located in Naberezhnye Chelny in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan. For this activity Leoni moves into a new production site in the proximity of this location. Both activities – the acquisition of the Itelma business and the order from Kamaz – together give Leoni a position for its further market development in Russia. The customer base of Leoni’s Wiring Systems Division comprises all the well-known, multinational car manufacturers including BMW, Daimler, General Motors, Porsche, PSA and Renault-Nissan, Fiat, VW etc. as well as multinational commercial vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers