Whirpool plans to lay off 470 in Poland

White goods manufacturer Whirpool is planning to lay off 470 employees at its three plants in Wroclaw, Poland, according to PB.

As previously reported Whirpool plans to lay off 5000 jobs worldwide. Third-quarter earnings reflect lower global unit volumes, higher material, oil-related costs and lower asset sale gains compared to the third quarter of 2007. These items were partially offset by an income tax benefit, favourable price/mix and productivity initiatives during the quarter.