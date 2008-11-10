Employees at Jabil in Brest on strike

Employees at Jabil’s plant in France has been on strike since last week.

Since Wednesday last week employees at Jabil are on strike and are demanding from the US group that they should not close down the plant. As previously reported Jabil plans to close or sell the Brest-facility in France. The Brest plant has 300 employees; Jabil bought the plant from Alcatel in 2002, at that time the facility had 700 employees.