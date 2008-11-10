Rimaster opens Czech plant

Sweden based contract manufacturer in electrics, electronics, and mechanics, Rimaster AB has officially opened its first plant in the Czech Republic.

During a ceremony on November 4th, Rimaster officially opened its plant in Louny, 50 km from Prague. The facility will mainly produce components for trains, mostly tall wires and other electrical equipment.



The production in the Czech Republic has been initiated to meet increasing demand from Siemens’ division for train manufacturing. Siemens has an ongoing need for complete electrical systems. The Louny facility which is managed by Rimaster Czech Republic, will initially employ some 50 workers. The train manufacturing industry is a growing market which makes it possible for future expansions, Rimaster said.