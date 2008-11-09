Flextronics cuts 118 jobs in Ireland

It has been confirmed that EMS provider Flextronics will cut 118 jobs in Limerick, Ireland.

The job cuts were confirmed during this weekend. Flextronics has announced that the company will cut around 100

jobs at the Limerick plant, said RTE. The reason for the cut backs is due to the global economic downturn. Flextronics employs around 300 staff at the Limerick facility, which provides warehousing and logistics services to a number of companies in the region.