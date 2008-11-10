Electronics Production | November 10, 2008
Panasonic to make Sanyo a subsidiary
Both companies have agreed to start discussions for a capital and business alliance that is to make Sanyo a subsidiary of Panasonic.
Panasonic and SANYO Electric, upon the resolutions of the meetings of their respective Boards of Directors held on November 7, 2008, agreed to start discussions for capital and business alliance between Panasonic and SANYO.
Through this capital and business alliance based on the premise of making SANYO a subsidiary of Panasonic, we aim to share both companies' management know-how and business resources while collaborating with each other, thereby creating a global competitive foundation which will maximize corporate values of both Panasonic and SANYO and bring benefit for both companies' shareholders and all other stakeholders, including customers and employees.
In the Energy Business Domain, both Panasonic and SANYO will be able to utilize their complementary technology by cooperating with each other in order for both companies to contribute to the development of the rechargeable battery market as well as its provision of global sales networks in order to expand SANYO's solar and energy businesses. In the Electronics Business Domain and the Ecology Business Domain, we can both expand the range of products and mutually utilize each other's sales channels, in each of the digital, commercial, device and white goods businesses included in these domains. Moreover, we can aim to reduce the production and development cost through technical collaboration.
Considering the above, Panasonic and SANYO will immediately set up a project team, to start intensive discussion on the capital and business alliance between both companies based on the premise of making SANYO a subsidiary of Panasonic, keeping a variety of options in mind. We aim to maximize corporate values of both Panasonic and SANYO to bring benefit for both companies' shareholders and all other stakeholders including customers and employees.
After earnest discussion between both companies, we will disclose the subsequent progress of the discussions between both companies at around the end of December 2008. If we reach an agreement earlier, we will disclose the progress promptly after the agreement is made.
