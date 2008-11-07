Global market for CMP technology is poised to reach $5.5 Billion in 2013

A market research report from market researcher Electronics.ca Publications, the global market for chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) technology is expected to be worth $2.8 billion in 2008. This will increase to $5.5 billion in 2013, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%.

The market is broken down into CMP and post-CMP equipment, CMP slurries, and CMP pads, pad conditioners, filters and other chemicals. Equipment has the largest share of the market, valued at an estimated $1.3 billion in 2008. This segment should reach $2.5 billion in 2013, for a CAGR of 13.5%.



Revenue growth for CMP equipment and materials is being driven primarily by the utilization of these products in the manufacturing of microelectronic devices. In fact, microelectronics accounts for over 90.0% of all revenues in the equipment segment at the present time, the report suggests.



CMP slurries are the second largest segment of the market, worth an estimated $758.0 million in 2008 and increasing to an estimated $1.6 billion in 2013, a CAGR of 16.4%. The segment encompassing CMP pads, pad conditioners, filters and other chemicals represents the third largest market segment. This segment is expected to generate $703.0 million in 2008 and $1.4 billion in 2013, for a CAGR of 15.1%.



Chemical mechanical polishing is a process that combines mechanical polishing (i.e., mechanical abrasion by friction) with chemical etching. Also known as chemical mechanical planarization, this process is used to achieve very flat, smooth, and defect-free surfaces for various types of films, including metallic, oxide, semiconducting, and plastic.



Chemical mechanical polishing has current and potential use in several industry segments, including microelectronics, data storage devices, advanced displays, and optics, the market researcher states.