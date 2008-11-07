TES and ProSyst to cooperate on OSGi technology

TES Electronic Solutions and ProSyst have agreed to cooperate and include OSGi technology to further enhance TES’ solutions and allow for remote software support.

The agreement forms a potent combination of the leader in custom design and manufacturing for communications and Telematics solutions (TES) and the leader in OSGi framework and remote device management software solutions (ProSyst).



As web-connected devices, such as ADSL modems and Telematics devices are being deployed in increasing volumes, service providers face increasing difficulty in maintaining a reliable support service. Provision of reliable, automated software to remote devices is emerging as a critical differentiating factor.



ProSyst’s OSGi framework implementation, mBedded Server Professional Edition, will provide TES customers in Location & Navigation and Communications with a market proven solution to device management. Already deployed in many shipping devices and many different vertical markets globally, ProSyst’s software is the world’s most tried and tested commercial OSGi solution.



Customers for TES device platforms in Telematics, Navigation and Communications will gain time to market advantage with fully integrated OSGi software solutions from ProSyst, which are fully compliant with industry standards, enabling customers to deliver high volume remote device solutions with confidence.