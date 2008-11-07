TTM receives Add-on Contract from BAE Systems

TTM has received an additional $7 million contract from BAE Systems for Printed Circuit Boards and Printed Circuit Board Assemblies used in thermal weapon sights.

This contract covers an advanced next-generation family of thermal sights for light, medium, and heavy weapon applications that enables individual and crew-served weapons gunners to see deep into the battlefield, increasing their surveillance and target acquisition range. This award is an add-on to the contract awarded to TTM Technologies in April of this year. The cumulative value of this contract is currently in excess of $15 million.



The current installment calls for the first full-rate production and deliveries starting in January 2009 and running through July 2009. Kent Alder, President and CEO of TTM, noted, "We are pleased to provide continued support to BAE Systems. The award to TTM of this additional contract reflects their continued confidence in the strength of our highly technical PCBs and PCB assemblies, which will contribute to current and future infantry armament." Alder concluded, "The aerospace/defense sector continues to be a strong contributor to the Company."