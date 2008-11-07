Apple rumoured to cut iPhone production

Apple is rumoured to be cutting the production of its iPhone, despite the fact that the company has sold around 7 million of its smartphone during the last quarter

FBR Capital Markets analyst Craig Berger is sited in ChannelWeb that Apple may cut its production of iPhones by more than 40% in 4Q (down from its 3Q production). This in turn is seen as a sign for a weqakening in the consumer electronics market. The newssite also cited a second analyst, UBS analyst Maynard Um, whoc echoed the same result. Indications are that Apple will ship between 4 million and 5 million iPhones in 4Q.



Image Source: Apple