Indian minister visits European tech firms

India's Communications and IT Minister Dayanidhi Maran plans to visit Finland and Sweden to showcase India as a strategic hub for manufacturing of telecom equipment and R&D.

While in Sweden and Finland, Maran will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts in these countries to prepare strong grounds for facilitating closer cooperation between India and these countries in Information Communincation Technology. Maran also plans visit some Elcoteq, Ericsson and Nokia factories in these countries and interact with top brass of these companies, Asia Pulse report.