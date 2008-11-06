Fire caused momentary production halt at Cirep

The French based PCb manufacurer Cirep has to deal with the affects of a fire.

Cirep, which is part of the CIRE Group, has to deal with the affects of a fire - caused by an unspecified electrical problem. The production is momentarily hampered, while the damage is being repaired. The production transfer to other sites has been organised to ensure a continues production and customer support. No further details are know.