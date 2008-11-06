Ohio State University orders AIXTRON system for solar cell development

AIXTRON has secured an order for a Close Coupled Showerhead (CCS) MOCVD reactor from the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, USA, received in the third quarter 2008.

The CCS tool in the 3x2" wafer configuration is planned to be delivered to the Ohio State University Institute for Materials Research (IMR) and the Wright Center for Photovoltaics Innovation and Commercialization (PVIC), a state funded center to promote university-industry research collaboration and commercialization in Photovoltaics.



Dr. Steven A. Ringel, the Neal A. Smith Chair Professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering and Director of the Ohio State University (OSU) Institute for Materials Research states that “the AIXTRON MOCVD system will be a centerpiece for advanced photovoltaics research occurring in this new PV research center. Its installation in OSU’s state-of-the-art Nanotechnology West Laboratory alongside a comprehensive set of complementary processing, fabrication and testing facilities will support our comprehensive research activities in all areas of advanced semiconductor science and technology. We are looking forward to the delivery of this system at the beginning of 2009. “



MOCVD = Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition