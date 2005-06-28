Breakthrough order to Optoga

Swedish fabless specialist within optical solutions with LEDs, Optoga AB, is developing and delivering "backlight" for Neonode's mobile N1m.

Neonode has outsourced development and manufacturing of a new "backlight" for it's mobile phones. The new "backlight" is based on the innovative technology from Neonode. Neonode is today Sweden's only manufacturer of mobile phones and the company now wants to further improve it's product. The new mobiles will provide up to 50% more light into the display than the former solution. This will provide better ability for the phone to be used in direct sunlight. The new "backlight" also provides better colour balance in the LCD. After the summer the Neonode phones will be delivered with the new "backlight".



"Through the good cooperation with Optoga, we will be able to deliver an optical better product than earlier", said Neonode's CEO, Marcus Bäcklund.



"This is absolutely our largest order but also a prestigious project where we really get the opportunity to show our skills, here at Optoga. In those cases where LEDs are included we are certain that we are competitive, we know what to do to make it right but also what the under-lying problem is. This project therefore gives us the opportunity to deliver something innovative and new. The product is manufactured in clean-room with the best material and technology available", Optoga's CEO, Stefan Larsson, reports.



Optoga is a fabless company specialized on optical solutions with LEDs. The mobile phones will be assembled at EMS provider Note AB.