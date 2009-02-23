Elhurt established EMS section

Elhurt, a distributor for components on Polish market, has entered the EMS market. The company has finished the construction of a manufacturing facility in Gdańsk and has invested in a new SMT line.

Established in 1992, Elhurt is well-known in the Polish component distribution market. The company currently employs 100 people and distributes components produced by several dozen manufacturers. In 2003, Elhurt moved to its new headquarters in Gdańsk.



Elhurt has now finished the construction of a new manufacturing facility of 2.000 sqm, alongside the existing building. About 1.500 sqm will be used for EMS production, the rest stands for stock and offices.



Elhurt equipped its newly formed EMS unit with their first SMT line from JUKI, which has a total capacity 70 000 components per hour. The SMT line is complemented by screen printer from EKRA, as well as a reflow oven from ERSA. The SMD unit employs 15 staff.



Marcin Kass, Sales Manager in Elhurt told evertiq: “Elhurt has now, for many years, acquired experience as component suppliers in Poland. Now is the perfect moment to use our advantages and invest in our own production facility. The new investment will improve Elhurt’s market position as a company able to offer full service - starting from component supplies all the way to the final assembly.”