Electronics Production | November 05, 2008
Harju Elekter with increase in sales revenue for 3Q
The Group's consolidated sales revenue for the third quarter was MEUR 14.5, which exceeded the figure of the reference quarter by MEUR 2.0. The growth pace of sales revenue was 16%.
The sales volume of nine months reached MEUR 42.6, exceeding the figure of the reference period by MEUR 9.0. Despite the prevailing economic recession, the growth pace of sales revenue was 16% and 27%, respectively, in the third quarter and the nine months as a whole.
The Group's profitability in the reporting period was affected by pressure from intensifying competition, price increase of raw materials, fuel and energy, and growth of labour costs. Deterioration of the payment habits of clients also had an impact, therefore the cost from the discounting of claims was larger than usual during the reporting period. The business revenue for 3Q2008 was MEUR 0.8 (3Q2007: MEUR 1.3) and the nine-month business revenue was MEUR 2.5 (9 months of 2007: MEUR 2.7).
The Group's net profit was most influenced by the financial income earned on financial investments. In 2007, an extraordinary profit of MEUR 2.1 was made from the sale of financial investments. This year no financial assets have been sold. In connection with the payment of dividends, the Estonian companies paid a total of EUR 541 000 in income tax, which is by EUR 131 000 more than in 2007. All in all, the income tax expenditure of the Group increased within nine months by EUR 211 000 up to EUR 765 000.
The Group's net profit for the third quarter was MEUR 0.7 (3Q2007: MEUR 1.3) and the net profit for nine months was MEUR 2.5 (9 months of 2007: MEUR 5.2). The share of the owners of the parent company in the net profit comprised EUR 656 000 in the third quarter and MEUR 1.2 in the reference period. The net profit per share was EUR 0.04 and in the reference period EUR 0.07. Within nine months, net profit per share of EUR 0.14 was earned and in the reference period EUR 0.30, the share of the owners of the parent company in the net profit comprised MEUR 2.4 and in the reference period the corresponding figure was MEUR 5.1.
As of 30 September 2008 there were 521 employees in the Group, which is 52 employees more than a year ago. In the third quarter, the average number of employees in the Group was 523 (3Q2007: 462) and in 9M 501 (9 months of 2007: 437). Students of vocational schools are temporarily hired during summer months, as a result of which the average number of employees in the third quarter is a little larger and the average salary a little lower compared to the other quarters. In the reporting period the average salary in the Group have increased by EUR 47.90 up to EUR 1 400 compared to the same period during the previous year. The costs on labour force have increased by MEUR 0.9 in the nine months of 2008 up to MEUR 8.1.
In 3Q2008, a production and office building will be completed in Lithuania; its construction was commenced in the 2Q2007. During 2008 the volume of construction output amounted to 364 thousand euros. In total, the construction has cost EUR 813 000. In the nine months, the Group has invested a total of EUR 873 000 in buildings, EUR 366 000 in production equipment and means of transport.
To finance new construction in Lithuania, the Group took out an additional long-term loan in the amount of EUR 192 000. AS of September, 30 long-term loans have been used in the amount of EUR 473 000. The loan contract has been concluded for five years. Long-term loans were repaid within nine months in the amount of EUR 534 000 and in the reference period in the amount of EUR 481 000.
On a financial lease, a total of EUR 53 000 of machinery and equipment were acquired, and a total of EUR 70 000 of principal repayments on the financial lease were made in nine months, and on the comparable period EUR 64 000 and EUR 54 000, respectively.
The Group's profitability in the reporting period was affected by pressure from intensifying competition, price increase of raw materials, fuel and energy, and growth of labour costs. Deterioration of the payment habits of clients also had an impact, therefore the cost from the discounting of claims was larger than usual during the reporting period. The business revenue for 3Q2008 was MEUR 0.8 (3Q2007: MEUR 1.3) and the nine-month business revenue was MEUR 2.5 (9 months of 2007: MEUR 2.7).
The Group's net profit was most influenced by the financial income earned on financial investments. In 2007, an extraordinary profit of MEUR 2.1 was made from the sale of financial investments. This year no financial assets have been sold. In connection with the payment of dividends, the Estonian companies paid a total of EUR 541 000 in income tax, which is by EUR 131 000 more than in 2007. All in all, the income tax expenditure of the Group increased within nine months by EUR 211 000 up to EUR 765 000.
The Group's net profit for the third quarter was MEUR 0.7 (3Q2007: MEUR 1.3) and the net profit for nine months was MEUR 2.5 (9 months of 2007: MEUR 5.2). The share of the owners of the parent company in the net profit comprised EUR 656 000 in the third quarter and MEUR 1.2 in the reference period. The net profit per share was EUR 0.04 and in the reference period EUR 0.07. Within nine months, net profit per share of EUR 0.14 was earned and in the reference period EUR 0.30, the share of the owners of the parent company in the net profit comprised MEUR 2.4 and in the reference period the corresponding figure was MEUR 5.1.
As of 30 September 2008 there were 521 employees in the Group, which is 52 employees more than a year ago. In the third quarter, the average number of employees in the Group was 523 (3Q2007: 462) and in 9M 501 (9 months of 2007: 437). Students of vocational schools are temporarily hired during summer months, as a result of which the average number of employees in the third quarter is a little larger and the average salary a little lower compared to the other quarters. In the reporting period the average salary in the Group have increased by EUR 47.90 up to EUR 1 400 compared to the same period during the previous year. The costs on labour force have increased by MEUR 0.9 in the nine months of 2008 up to MEUR 8.1.
In 3Q2008, a production and office building will be completed in Lithuania; its construction was commenced in the 2Q2007. During 2008 the volume of construction output amounted to 364 thousand euros. In total, the construction has cost EUR 813 000. In the nine months, the Group has invested a total of EUR 873 000 in buildings, EUR 366 000 in production equipment and means of transport.
To finance new construction in Lithuania, the Group took out an additional long-term loan in the amount of EUR 192 000. AS of September, 30 long-term loans have been used in the amount of EUR 473 000. The loan contract has been concluded for five years. Long-term loans were repaid within nine months in the amount of EUR 534 000 and in the reference period in the amount of EUR 481 000.
On a financial lease, a total of EUR 53 000 of machinery and equipment were acquired, and a total of EUR 70 000 of principal repayments on the financial lease were made in nine months, and on the comparable period EUR 64 000 and EUR 54 000, respectively.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments