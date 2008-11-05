Dell workers asked to take unpaid vacation

Media reports state that CEO Michael Dell - of computer giant Dell - has asked employees to consider taking a maximum of 5 days unpaid holidays.

As reported earlier, Dell is currently running a restructuring programme to counteract the economic and financial downturn. This include 8,900 job cuts, voluntary severance packages and a global hiring freeze. "We are asking employees on a voluntary basis to consider taking off (up to) five days ... as unpaid time off as a flexible way to reduce costs for the company," the CEO was cited in a Reuters report in saying.