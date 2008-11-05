Possible buyer of Jabil Brest plant could be revealed in November

As previously reported the EMS provider Jabil plans to close or sell the Brest-facility in France. According to the latest reports, could the company name a possible buyer of the plant already in late November.

According to the union at the plant, local management has excluded immediate closure of the plant. The name of the possible buyer could be released in late November. However in case of a failure of the sale of the Brest facility, a dismissal plan for 80 to 100 employees would still be considered.