VOGT electronic AG: Revision of previous information

The information about the bankruptcy of VOGT electronic AG, earlier published at evertiq.com, was wrong. evertiq.com wants to apologize, especially VOGT electronic AG, for this terrible misstake and for any inconvenience which possibly have been caused to the company and it's associates.

The business unit in Witten which the news was concerning is a subsidiary to the parent company VOGT electronic AG. The Witten unit VOGT electronic Witten GmbH has struggled with a down-turn in turn-over since an important customer has run into market problems and subsequently significantly reduced his order volume leading to a decline of the subsidiary's orders by approximately 50%. VOGT electronic AG has published not to take over the losses of the Witten subsidiary. The management of VOGT electronic Witten GmbH is presently investigating possibilities to continue the business. VOGT electronic Witten GmbH employs about 400 people.



VOGT electronic AG reports that it's other business units are showing good results and are reportedly to consider as "very strong" and "increasing businesses".