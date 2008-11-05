Electronics Production | November 05, 2008
Vogt electronic to lay off in Germany
In addition to the optimization of the operational processes all other resources will be reviewed with the objective to reduce costs. Part of these measures is also a headcount reduction in Germany on the sites Obernzell/Erlau and Lehesten. In total the Vogt electronic Group plans to cut 250 jobs on these sites.
The Vogt electronic Group sells inductive components, modules and sub-assemblies. The sales share of the automotive business in the Vogt electronic Group is approximately 60%. Particularly the development of this business segment during the last months and weeks requires immediate reactions and measures. The consumer electronic business couldn’t also meet the expectations in 2008. The propects for the financial year 2009 don’t give any reason to optimism. For the global automotive business the Vogt electronic Group doesn’t expect any far-reaching changes of the developments as it can be assessed from today’s point of view.
Quite the contrary, further sales forecast reductions of the Vogt customers have to be expected. The business of electronic components and here especially the inductive components one is also running very slowly. In general markets in Germany and Europe are predicted to decline in 2009.
The business of the Vogt electronic Group developped dissatisfying most recently during the 3rd quarter of the current financial year. Adjusted sales of the Group decreased by 8.1% to 35.0 mio. EUR (previous year: 38.1 mio. EUR) and were thus below expectations. Reason for this drop down were the declining sales in the automotive and the consumer electronic business.
Due to missing impulses of incoming orders Vogt expects a clear decline of sales during the 4th quarter. Background is the ongoing crisis of the financial markets and its impact on the automotive industry. Due to the decline of sales and extraordinary expenses linked to allowances on receivables and stocks the company expects a clear downturn of profit. The market trends visible in the 4th quarter will continue in 2009 from the Vogt electronic Group’s point of view.
The Management Board of Vogt electronic AG regrets the necessity of headcount reduction. However, due to the current development of the markets of the Vogt electronic Gruppe there are no more room or choice of action left to ensure the future of the company.
Quite the contrary, further sales forecast reductions of the Vogt customers have to be expected. The business of electronic components and here especially the inductive components one is also running very slowly. In general markets in Germany and Europe are predicted to decline in 2009.
The business of the Vogt electronic Group developped dissatisfying most recently during the 3rd quarter of the current financial year. Adjusted sales of the Group decreased by 8.1% to 35.0 mio. EUR (previous year: 38.1 mio. EUR) and were thus below expectations. Reason for this drop down were the declining sales in the automotive and the consumer electronic business.
Due to missing impulses of incoming orders Vogt expects a clear decline of sales during the 4th quarter. Background is the ongoing crisis of the financial markets and its impact on the automotive industry. Due to the decline of sales and extraordinary expenses linked to allowances on receivables and stocks the company expects a clear downturn of profit. The market trends visible in the 4th quarter will continue in 2009 from the Vogt electronic Group’s point of view.
The Management Board of Vogt electronic AG regrets the necessity of headcount reduction. However, due to the current development of the markets of the Vogt electronic Gruppe there are no more room or choice of action left to ensure the future of the company.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments