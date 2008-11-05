Tele-Fonika Kable to cut 900

Polish based cable and wire producer Tele-Fonika Kable plans to lay of 900 employees or 19% of its workforce.

The lay offs will affect all production units across the group. The company has seven plants, of which five are located in Poland, said PB. Tele-Fonika Kable also plans to sell parts of its business, however it will not close down any plants. The company wishes to optimize production process and reduce costs.