Flextronics looking for staff in Sweden

It is full speed at Flextronics in Karlskrona, Sweden and the company is currently looking to hire new temporary workers.

Veikko Pirkkalainen, site manager at Flextronics in Karlskrona, says that the company is currently running at full speed and that it is looking for additional temporary staff. The Karlskona facility plans to employ several temporary workers, who are able to work at the Flextronics plant for several months. Today, the facility employs around 400 staff at the facility in Karlskrona, of which 40 are temporary staff. The management did not want to comment on the information.