140 Motorola jobs threatend at Rennes, France

The management of Motorola's site in Rennes, France has informed staff about the possible closure of the site, reports the French Le Télégramme.

The site in Rennes employs 140 people and specialises in research and the development of mobile telephone products. It is rumoured that Motorola is to shift operations to other countries in North America, South America or other Asian countries. The closure could be made official in December at the earliest as Motorola has announced to reduce global staff numbers by 3000.