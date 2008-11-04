Ametek’s revenue increases from plants in Mexico, Shanghai and Czech

US based Ametek said that the company is continuing its migration to best cost manufacturing locals.

According to the company the revenue increases mostly from plants in Mexico, Shanghai and the Czech Republic, said seekingalpha. Revenues from these plants are expected to total approximately $365 million to $375 million in 2008, an increase of $40 million to $50 million from 2007.