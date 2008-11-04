UMC wins case against Customs officers in Trenčín

As reported earlier, customs officers in Trenčín wanted Universal Media Corporation (UMC) in Nové Mesto and Váhom to pay additional duty. The case was now closed in UMC’s favour.

Customs officers in the Western Slovakian region Nové Mesto and Váhom were asking for additional payments of more than €1 million and VAT (value-added tax) for 2004 and the first half of 2005. However, the court ruling states that UMC can not be hold liable to the charges and has closed the case in the companies favour.