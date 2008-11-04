Electronics Production | November 04, 2008
Siemens to sell Fujitsu SiemensComputers share to Fujitsu
Siemens and Fujitsu Limited announced that Fujitsu will acquire Siemens’ 50 percent share in their joint venture Fujitsu Siemens Computers (FSC). The purchase price will be approximately €450 million.
The companies plan to close the transaction on April 1, 2009, following approval from the relevant government agencies. In the course of the negotiations, the CEO and president of Fujitsu Siemens Computers, Bernd Bischoff, resigned for personal reasons. Kai Flore, currently CFO of Fujitsu Siemens Computers, has been appointed the new CEO and president of the company.
“We continue to focus our Company on the strategic sectors Industry, Energy and Healthcare. We are happy that our joint-venture partner Fujitsu will acquire our stake in Fujitsu Siemens Computers and will take the company to its next level of success,” added Joe Kaeser, Siemens’ chief financial officer.
“Fully integrating Fujitsu Siemens Computers into the Fujitsu Group fits perfectly into our global growth strategy,” said Kuniaki Nozoe, president of Fujitsu. “We’re inheriting a strong customer base in EMEA and an R&D capability that can support our global products development – not to mention a tremendously talented group of employees who share our values and commitment to grow with our customers as their trusted business partner.”
Fujitsu Siemens Computers was established on October 1, 1999 as a 50-50 joint venture based in Maarssen, The Netherlands. In just a decade, the company has established a leading position in the EMEA market for IT infrastructure, earning a reputation for quality and innovation in the server, PC, and data storage fields. Responding to the needs of its customers, Fujitsu Siemens Computers has also rapidly expanded its infrastructure services business to deliver a full range of innovative IT solutions.
Over the years, Fujitsu and Siemens have developed a mutually beneficial partnership encompassing technology sharing and other collaborative business activities in the information communications field. The companies intend to continue collaborating in various fields of technology in the future.
“We continue to focus our Company on the strategic sectors Industry, Energy and Healthcare. We are happy that our joint-venture partner Fujitsu will acquire our stake in Fujitsu Siemens Computers and will take the company to its next level of success,” added Joe Kaeser, Siemens’ chief financial officer.
“Fully integrating Fujitsu Siemens Computers into the Fujitsu Group fits perfectly into our global growth strategy,” said Kuniaki Nozoe, president of Fujitsu. “We’re inheriting a strong customer base in EMEA and an R&D capability that can support our global products development – not to mention a tremendously talented group of employees who share our values and commitment to grow with our customers as their trusted business partner.”
Fujitsu Siemens Computers was established on October 1, 1999 as a 50-50 joint venture based in Maarssen, The Netherlands. In just a decade, the company has established a leading position in the EMEA market for IT infrastructure, earning a reputation for quality and innovation in the server, PC, and data storage fields. Responding to the needs of its customers, Fujitsu Siemens Computers has also rapidly expanded its infrastructure services business to deliver a full range of innovative IT solutions.
Over the years, Fujitsu and Siemens have developed a mutually beneficial partnership encompassing technology sharing and other collaborative business activities in the information communications field. The companies intend to continue collaborating in various fields of technology in the future.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments