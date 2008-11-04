Renesas and NXP in licensing agreement

NXP and Renesas have expanded the licensing agreement on NXP’s MIFARE technology. This agreement is aiming to build momentum for the availability of advanced payment and Near Field Communication (NFC) offerings in contactless infrastructures.

As a historical MIFARE licensee, Renesas now has further access to NXP’s entire MIFARE family. MIFARE is the most widespread contactless technology worldwide, providing superior levels of performance, flexibility and security in the automatic fare collection, access management, event ticketing and customer loyalty markets.



The license agreement supports the industry's need for extension of contactless applications to new form factors and will further strengthen Renesas’ global position in the secure MCU markets for high-end mobile and dual-interface banking applications. Renesas plans to provide a full range of security products with MIFARE to meet the requirements of mobile and contactless payment industries world-wide.



Christophe Duverne, senior vice president and general manager, identification business, NXP Semiconductors, said: “The booming market for contactless smart card applications is calling for closer industry collaboration. NXP’s agreement with Renesas to license the MIFARE portfolio, including MIFARE DESFire and MIFARE Plus, is a step towards providing advanced contactless solutions that bring greater convenience and ease of use to the global consumer. We are delighted to continue to work with Renesas to bring next-generation performance and security to new contactless application deployments.”



“NXP’s MIFARE technology has been hugely successful for contactless application deployments around the world, and the expansion of the MIFARE license agreement ensures that Renesas enhances the secure contactless product portfolio,” said Yasushi Akao, Board Director and Executive General Manager of MCU Business Group, Renesas Technology Corp. “The agreement with NXP is enabling us to cater the further emergence of the worldwide contactless ecosystem especially focusing on advanced applications for payment and mobile devices.”