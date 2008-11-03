Rumours: Jabil & Sofrel Lacroix to lay off in Poland

According to information that evertiq has received, Jabil and Sofrel Lacroix will lay off staff at their Polish facilities.

The information that evertiq has received suggest that both Sofrel Lacroix and Jabil are to reduce their staff numbers. Both EMS-providers operate manufacturing facilities in Kwidzyn (Poland). Sofrel is said to lay off at least 100 employees. evertiq tried to call both companies, but both denied commenting this issue.