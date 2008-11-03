Balver Zinn appoints Holders Technology to Support PCB Fabrication Business in India

Balver Zinn, provider of solders in various alloys, anodes, solder wire, fluxes and pastes, has appointed Holders Technology as distributor for their PCB Fabrication business in India.

This appointment will provide customers in India with local access to Balver Zinn’s range of solder for PCB applications, including bar, billet, pellets and plate for galvanic and hot air levelling processes. Business Development Manager, Paul Salmon, explains: “Balver Zinn reached verbal agreement with Holders Technology at the Electronica show in Bangalore on the 2nd September. Their leading position in this field, spanning thirty five years, creates another important step in constructing a global distribution network for our products.”