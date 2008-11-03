More jobs likely to go at Dell in Ireland

Irish media reports state that more jobs could be in jeopardy at Dell's manufacturing facility in Raheen, a suburb of Limerick, Ireland.

Irish media reports now suggest that between 1000 and 1300 temporary staff could be affected by the job reductions at the Limerick manufacturing plant. A Dell spokesperson was cited in the Limerick Leader in saying that 'several hundred workers would be made redundant and said these redundancies are a standard practice for the company at the end of a financial quarter'.



The report continues that only around 20% of all staff - that has been made redundant now - will be rehired in 2009.