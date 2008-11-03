Thales in agreement with MSI Defence

Thales UK's optronics business has been awarded a contract by Norwich-based MSI-Defence Systems to supply the High Repetition (HR) rate variant of its Compact Eyesafe Laser Transceiver (CELT). The contract follows an international competition to supply lasers for the MSI DS30 SEAHAWK naval gun platform.

CELT-HR is an extremely versatile laser rangefinder, with performance sufficient to allow it to target fast-moving, agile vehicles. CELT-HR's compact, lightweight package and low-power consumption has proven to be a highly reliable laser solution. Building on those features the CELT-HR laser has significant export potential for both naval and land-based gun platforms.



All CELT-HR lasers are built at Thales UK's Glasgow facility, the global centre of excellence for optronics within the Thales organisation. Over the past 12 months significant investment has been made by the Glasgow business to expand its laser design and manufacture capability to cope with demand for its Eyesafe Laser Transceiver family of products, of which CELT-HR is part.



Alex Cresswell, Managing Director of Thales UK's land and joint systems business, says: "Thales has an outstanding record of innovation in laser design and manufacture. This contract award underlines CELT-HR's potential for all new build or retrofit weapons platform programmes."



Eyesafe lasers operate at a wavelength and emit light at power levels that will not damage the human eye under normal exposure conditions. The CELT2 and CELT HR lasers are part of the family of lasers, which are based on Thales's Miniature Eyesafe Laser Transceiver (MELT). Other Thales products such as the compact, lightweight Joint Target Acquisition System, use the MELT laser module as a core part of their system.