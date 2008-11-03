Kitron to move production from Sweden to low-cost location

Norway based EMS-provider Kitron is to move production from its facility in Karlskoga, Sweden to a low-cost location.

As a result of the decision to transfer production for a large customer to a low-cost location, production at the Karlskoga facility in Sweden will be adjusted accordingly. This will also result in the notification of 50 staff at the facility, which will be in effect from September 1, 2009. Kitron has requested negotiations with the union.