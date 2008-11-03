Electronics Production | November 03, 2008
Stadium Group acquires Zirkon
Stadium Group will acquire EMS-provider Zirkon Limited to further strengthen its Electronics division for net cash consideration of £2.5m. Zirkon, an EMS provider since 1999, brings additional high technology market experience to the Group including considerable expertise in the industrial instrumentation, security, medical and mobility sectors.
The Zirkon manufacturing operations in Rugby, which covers 6,000 square metres, employs 84 people and has an annual turnover exceeding £7 million, will continue under the Stadium Electronics trading name.
The enhanced EMS capability now offers additional surface mount production bringing the total production to six lines, further test facilities including AOI, mechanical assembly and extended design and engineering resource.
In a time of continued consolidation in the UK EMS industry, Stadium identified an opportunity to acquire a well managed business that offers a perfect fit with its own operational model and growth strategy.
Commenting on the deal, Richard Reid, Stadium Electronics Managing Director said: “The acquisition of Zirkon is key to the development of Stadium Electronics and will play a significant role in the future growth of our business.
“Zirkon are an experienced company with a solid reputation, and its customer base will benefit from the added support from Stadium Group, including access to our wholly owned operations in China for offshore manufacturing and global procurement.
“The acquisition, which complements the existing Stadium operations in Hartlepool, presents a great opportunity for expanding our business on the strength of our combined capabilities and synergy between the customers and markets served.”
