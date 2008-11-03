Third Six Sigma Black Belt for TTelectronics in Rogerstone

TT electronics in Rogerstone, South Wales announced that a third member of its senior management team has achieved the coveted Six Sigma Black Belt. Following intensive training, Kelvin Clayton, test manager at the site has been presented with the world’s most highly regarded professional quality qualification.

Steve Davies, technical director and Chris Wixcey, continuous improvement manager at Rogerstone are already accredited. Andrew Cox, managing director at TT electronics in Rogerstone, said, “With three Black Belts in our senior management team providing leadership to our 25 Green Belts we can confidently drive Six Sigma tools and practices through into every aspect of our business and operation.”



Cox continued, “Military, avionics and medical products are a significant proportion of our business – and for these customers Six Sigma quality is an essential prerequisite not an optional extra. That’s why we have made Six Sigma the core culture here – to the benefit of all of our customers.”



The TT electronics site in Rogerstone itself gained AS9100 earlier in the year, certifying that it can manufacture electronic systems that are integral to the safety of civil and military aircraft in flight. Other accreditations held by the site include the TS16949:2002 automotive quality standard, the ISO9001:2000, ISO14001:2004 environmental standard, BABT340, IPC-A-610D.



Kelvin Clayton has been with TT electronics integrated manufacturing services in Rogerstone for ten years.