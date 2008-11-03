Johnson Controls to lay off 90 in Remchingen, Germany

The U.S. automotive supplier Johnson Controls is to lay off 90 of its 210 staff at the Remchingen (Germany) facility. Additional to that, the company also announced to reduce staff numbers at its Grefrath (Germany) facility by around 200 positions.

Johnson Controls is to transfer the PCB assembly from Remchingen to its facilities in Macedonia and France. The restructuring also includes that other electronics manufacturing operations will be re-located from other facilities to Remchingen. This in turn could lead to new jobs at the plant, a spokesperson is quoted in the ddp report.