Dell lays off 700 in Ireland

The Dell facility in Raheen, Limerick is to lay off 700 temporary workers. Additional to that, Flextronics in Limerick is also rumoured to lay off 100 staff.

Irish media reports state that Dell will lay off 700 temporary staff at its manufacturing facility in Raheen, a suburb of Limerick, Ireland, where the computer giant employs 3,000 staff.



However, it was emphasised that all 4,400 full-time staff at Dell’s Irish operations are safe and that it is standard practice to lay off temporary staff. However, many fear that the move could indicate more touble as it comes just before the traditionally busy Christmas sales season.