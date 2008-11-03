Hella opens first electronics plant in Mexico

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., a tier-one supplier of automotive lighting and electronic equipment, recently celebrated the grand opening of its first electronics plant in San José Iturbide, about 155 miles north of Mexico City.

The 275,000-square-foot facility will employ more than 100 people and manufacture transmission range and pedal sensors, plus vacuum and washer pumps for the company’s Asian- and North American-based automotive customers.



The plant’s grand opening (on October 31) drew a number of dignitaries, including Juan Manuel Oliva, governor of the Mexican state of Guanajuato; Jean-François Tarabbia, chief executive officer of Hella’s electronics division and member of the board, Hella, and Dr. Martin Fischer, president of Hella Electronics Corporation and Hella Corporate Center USA.



“Our San José Iturbide electronics plant in Mexico plays an important part in our strategy to meet customers’ needs by manufacturing our products close to their facilities,” Mr Tarabbia said. “Mexico has become an important automotive manufacturing center not only to supply North America but also Central and South America.”



“Our new electronics facility will allow us to more efficiently serve our customers in the region,” Fischer added. “The plant’s annual production capacity is expected to be about two million vacuum pumps and six million pedal sensors.”



Hella currently employs more than 2,000 people in its two existing lighting plants located in Guadalajara and Mexico City.